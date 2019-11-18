Daniel Churchill Davis III, 67, of Fountain Hills passed away at his residence in Fountain Hills in the morning hours of Nov. 13, 2019, after a long illness.
Dan was born on Sept. 28, 1952, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Robert and Julia Davis (nee Venable). Dan was the youngest of three children and graduated from high school at Alhambra in Phoenix and attended Arizona State University in Tempe.
Dan was artistic, both as a musician and a metal sculptor. He loved the game of golf and his golf buddies. Most of his work life was spent in manufacturing management; he retired from Award Metals in 2014.
Dan and his wife, Libby (nee Floyd), had been married since Jan. 5, 1980 – nearly 40 years. They were blessed with a daughter, Chelsea Elizabeth Davis, and two beautiful granddaughters, Abigail Elizabeth Manzanares (11) and Korah Deaun Manzanares (6).
Dan is survived by his wife, Libby; daughter, Chelsea Davis, granddaughters, Abigail and Korah Manzanares; brother, Rob Davis (Pam) and sister, Grace Davis; nieces, Paige Wells (nee Jones) (Arthur), and Autumn Jones Ruiz (J.D.); nephew, Casey Davis; brother-in-law, Mike Jones; cousins, and many beloved great nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at the Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills (12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills) at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Donations may be made to the Extended Hands Food Bank at 16548 E. Laser Dr. #6, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, or the Phoenix Rescue Mission, PO Box 6708, Phoenix, AZ 85005.