Carolyn McCanless

Carolyn “Connie” Kreitlow McCanless, 96, a 39-year resident of Fountain Hills, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1924 in Montrose, Minn., and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1942. During WWII she served as a Code Girl with the Army Signal Corp in Washington, D.C. (See the article about her experiences, “Camouflaging Pigeons,” published Dec. 20, 2017 in The Fountain Hills Times).
While in Washington, she met Alden “Mac” McCanless. They were married on Feb. 12, 1945. At one point during Mac’s many transfers with the Internal Revenue Service, she refused to unpack the dining room boxes – they were transferred again a few months later. When Mac retired, he told Connie to choose their next move; she chose Arizona, where Mac built their home in Fountain Hills.
Connie completed a Medical Assistant class in Scottsdale and worked at the Family Practice Clinic on Palisades Blvd. Connie and Mac loved to travel, bought an RV, and she continued to travel after Mac’s death (1996).
Connie is survived by her sister, Ruth Vail; children, Lauri and Scott; daughter-in-law, Imelda; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents (Clara and Harry Kreitlow), her husband, and her siblings Arthur, James, John, and Mary.
The family wishes to thank Misty, Carol, Andrea, Tina and Audra for their loving care of Connie. The family also wishes to thank Home Instead Fountain Hills and Hospice Family Care for their support.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Extended Hands Food Bank of Fountain Hills, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, or the charity of your choice.