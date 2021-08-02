Bonita G. “Bonnie” Fischer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully on July 14, 2021, surrounded by family, after an extended memory care residency in Denver. She was 98.
Bonnie was born on June 10, 1923, in Liberty Center, Ohio, to parents Neva and Thomas Bichan. She graduated from Liberty Center High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics from nearby Bowling Green College (now Bowling Green State University in Ohio), where she met lifelong friends in her Alpha Phi Sorority and sang as an accomplished member of a college trio. In those early years, Bonnie became an active participant in youth camp at Michigan’s Camp Miniwanca and the American Youth Foundation.
Bonnie met M.R. “Bud” Fischer at a devotional group for Christian college students. Bonnie and Bud were married on August 18, 1946, in a post-World War II double wedding with her sister Madelyn and Bud’s best friend Thomas Bowlus.
Sisters Madelyn and Jean both pre-deceased Bonnie.
Bonnie and Bud were inseparable throughout a marriage lasting nearly 73 years, until Bud’s death in 2019.
Bonnie taught home economics in Pontiac, Mich., before starting their family all the while helping Bud, a pilot, establish airports in Shelby, Ohio, and Galion, Ohio. Bonnie and Bud were faithful members at Galion’s First United Methodist Church, teaching third grade Sunday School and as long-time teachers of the G.R.O.W. class. Bonnie was known for her gift of hospitality especially with youth where she supported youth sports and choir. She was committed to modeling a balanced life – physically, mentally, spiritually and socially and taught this as a life lesson to her family.
Bonnie and Bud retired to Fountain Hills and were founding members of The Fountains – A United Methodist Church. Bonnie lived in Fountain Hills until 2019 when she moved to Denver for medical reasons.
Bonnie had a gift to acknowledge and to honor others, always putting her husband, family, friends and strangers first. Many younger women viewed Bonnie as a role model, but when told it was so, Bonnie would characteristically and selflessly decline to believe she could have such impact on another person’s life.
She is survived by daughters Nancy Anderson of Aurora, Colo., Cheryl (Bob) Stickrath of Evergreen, Colo. and Sandy (Bill) Ricker of Tucson, Ariz. along with 11 grandchildren (including spouses) and seven great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will occur at a later date at The Fountains – UMC. Memorial donations may be made to The Bonnie Fischer Camp Fund, c/o The Fountains – UMC, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.