The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held an open meeting on Feb. 12 where members voted on the superintendent search process and discussed two upcoming field trips for the high school.
The board’s next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Superintendent
Board President Jill Reed addressed the Superintendent search early in the meeting when she asked to discussed the personnel report before approving the consent agenda.
In this meeting’s personnel report, it listed Dr. Robert Allen as retiring from the superintendent role on June 30. Reed clarified that Allen would only be retiring from the superintendent position but stay at FHUSD in a still unnamed finance position.
Dr. Allen indicated to the board that the reason for him stepping down from the superintendent role was to take more personal time with his family.
Later, during the action item portion of the meeting, the board unanimously approved the timeline for the superintendent Search process.
On Feb. 3, the superintendent position was posted on the District’s website. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 24.
On Feb. 25, Human Resource Executive Director, Caroline Lynch, will distribute hard copies of application to the board and other site and district administrators.
After reviewing the applications Lynch, Reed and board Vice President Nadya Jenkins will meet on Feb. 28 to decide on two to four finalists.
On March 4 the finalists will be interviewed by a committee of teachers, students and parent along with the governing board.
The school board will then meet for an executive session on March 10 where members will make their final decision.
Finally, at the March 18 Board meeting, the new superintendent will be approved.
Field Trips
During the information and discussion portion of their meeting, board members discussed two field trips.
The first trip, schedule for March 2-4, is to the Educators Rising State Leadership convention in Tucson for the high school peer mentors class.
The second trip is for the Future Business Leaders of America conference, also in Tucson, from April 6-8. This field trip, along with being a FHUSD trip, is also an EVIT trip and requires both Governing Boards to approve it.
Pickleball/RFPS
Along with approving the superintendent search timeline, the board also voted to approve the pickleball Terms of Use Agreement for courts on District property.
Finally, the Board approved two Requests for Proposals, one for food services and one for auditing services.