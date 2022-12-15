There’s just over a week left for potential sponsors to donate to the Feathers and Flapjacks 5K and Fun Run fundraiser. The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization is hosting the 5K fundraiser for the first time, and the deadline to sponsor the event is next Friday, Dec. 23.
“It’s $250 for the sponsorship for the 5K,” PTO president Jelaine Goldapper said. “Their name will go out on our email blasts, Facebook and social connections, and then also the back of the t-shirt. On the day of the event, there will be some sort of outdoor banner displaying who the sponsors are.”
Sponsors will also have their business name on the back of a custom race shirt, and they will be allowed to set up booths on race day to talk about what they do. At the time of this writing, seven local businesses have already sponsored the event.
Sponsors include Fountain Hills Physical Therapy, Fountain Hills 24/7 ER & Medical Center, Keep’n It Blue Pool & Spa Service, Wise Agent, Desert Eagle Appraisals, Fountain Hills Coalition and Scott Schlossberg from Fountain Hills Farmers Insurance.
Registration for both the 5K and Fun Run includes a complementary t-shirt designed by local artist Alissa Costello. The race will take place at the Fountain Hills High School campus on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28, and the FHUSD Booster Club will host a flapjack breakfast afterwards.
Registration for the 5K is $50, and $35 for the Fun Run. The Flapjack breakfast tickets are sold separately for $10.
To learn more, register or become a sponsor, visit fhusdpot.org/event/5k or fhusdpto.org and then click on the event page. The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to help Fountain Hills Unified School District schools.