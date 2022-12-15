There’s just over a week left for potential sponsors to donate to the Feathers and Flapjacks 5K and Fun Run fundraiser. The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization is hosting the 5K fundraiser for the first time, and the deadline to sponsor the event is next Friday, Dec. 23.

“It’s $250 for the sponsorship for the 5K,” PTO president Jelaine Goldapper said. “Their name will go out on our email blasts, Facebook and social connections, and then also the back of the t-shirt. On the day of the event, there will be some sort of outdoor banner displaying who the sponsors are.”