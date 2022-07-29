The Fountain Hills Unified School District transportation department is looking forward to another successful year of safely transporting students.
While parents will receive information regarding transportation for their youngsters, it’s important for all residents to remember that the school year brings extra student traffic, be it from bus, bike or walking. Drivers in Fountain Hills are encouraged to be extra vigilant in the morning and afternoon hours, and bus routes will be printed in The Times next week so everyone can stay up to date on when their own neighborhoods will receive additional bus traffic.
In the past several years the department has transported over 150,000 students over 400,000 miles.
To continue running a smooth and safe operation the transportation department would like to remind the community of a few safety precautions.
*Arrive at your designated pick-up location five minutes prior to pick-up time.
*Only wait for the bus at the designated stop location.
*Find your seat and stay seated for the entire ride to and from school.
*District vehicles always have the right of way on school property.
For more information or for any questions, contact Director of Transportation John Flynn at 480-664-5310 or at Jflynn@fhusd.org.