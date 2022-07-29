Bus.JPG

The Fountain Hills Unified School District transportation department is looking forward to another successful year of safely transporting students.

While parents will receive information regarding transportation for their youngsters, it’s important for all residents to remember that the school year brings extra student traffic, be it from bus, bike or walking. Drivers in Fountain Hills are encouraged to be extra vigilant in the morning and afternoon hours, and bus routes will be printed in The Times next week so everyone can stay up to date on when their own neighborhoods will receive additional bus traffic.