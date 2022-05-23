The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will have a work study session Tuesday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m. This is a break from the traditional meeting day of Wednesday in order to accommodate Fountain Hills Middle School graduation.
The Board has three discussion items on the agenda including further discussion of the potential sale of property, bond proposals, and further discussion of a call to election.
The meeting will begin with information reports from the Board members and Interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney. After the reports, the Board will open the meeting to public comments, and then discuss possible funding options.
The Board cannot vote or act on items discussed in work study sessions. The next Business meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m. Per statute, the call for an item to be placed on the ballot must be made at least 150 days before the election. This means if the Board puts any item on the 2022 election ballot, the Board must take action by June 11.
All Board meetings are held in the FHUSD Learning Center and are live streamed and recorded on YouTube.