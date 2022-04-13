The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight, Wednesday, April 13, for a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. The business meeting will include an audit presentation from Henry and Horne, LLP, and more conversations about planning for the next school year. This evening’s meeting will be held in the District Learning Center.
The Board will start by approving the minutes from the two regular and two executive meetings from March 9 to April 6. After reports from Interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney and other Board members, they will hear the Audit presentation.
Following public comments, the Board will consider a districtwide personnel action report in the consent agenda that includes 14 resignations, one non-renewal of contract and two teachers set to retire. This report comes after the two weeks staff were given to sign and return contracts.
The Board will take action to set the meeting schedule for the 2022-23 school year, and members will also discuss other activities planned for the next academic year. The Board will move up the start time for business meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and not have work study sessions in November and December to avoid conflicts with Thanksgiving and winter break.
The Board will also take a look at the new athletic handbook for next year. Athletic Director Evelyn Wynn will be available to speak on any changes with the Board.
In the last two action items on the agenda, administration recommends that the Board approve a 10-night student trip to Italy for 2023, and administration recommends the Board approve the Indian Policies and Procedures for next year.
The Board will close the meeting after a discussion on three policy revisions, though no vote will be taken until a future meeting. Policy GCQA deals with reduction in professional staff. Policy BEDH refers to public participation during Board meetings and Policy JJE regards student fundraising activities.
The next Board meeting is a work study session on Wednesday, April 27, at 5:00 p.m. in the FHUSD Learning Center. All Board meetings are livestreamed and recorded on the FHUSD YouTube channel.