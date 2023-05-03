FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board doesn’t have much time to reach a decision concerning a potential November election. The Board met for a special meeting yesterday, Tuesday, May 2, and the last chance for the Board to decide on a 2023 election is next Tuesday, May 9.

The Times inaccurately reported that the Board would vote on items related to the 2023 election in June, but according to an email from the county elections manager, the deadline for the Board to submit notice for election is Thursday, May 11.