McDowell Mountain Elementary School is hosting preschool and kindergarten round-ups for incoming students next Wednesday, March 2, and Thursday, March 3. McDowell Mountain will provide free pizza to attending families.
The orientation on Wednesday will run from 2:30 to 5 p.m., and Thursday’s open house will run later, 5-8 p.m. If you wish to register your child at McDowell Mountain, remember to bring your child’s birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records.
Additional information can be found by visiting fountainhillsschools.org, or by calling McDowell Mountain Elementary School at 480-664-5200.