The Mary Ellen & Robert McKee branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale is opening their Leader In Training (LIT) program in May, but training begins in late March. Club Members must apply and train for the position, but LIT is open to all students grades 6-12, and will provide opportunities for over 100 community service hours.
The McKee Brach will offer Career Launch Classes on six Wednesdays over seven weeks. The classes will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 23, March 30, April 6, April 20 and May 4.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America describe Career Launch as a way for kids to assess their skills and interests, explore careers, make sound education decisions and prepare to join the nation’s work force.
Applications for LIT are due on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. Phone screens will take place over the next two days, May 5 and 6, and interviews will take place from May 9 through May 11. Candidates will be announced on May 13, and mandatory training for the candidates will be May 16, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
There are virtual class options available upon request. Class attendance and club membership are both required for LIT. If interested, contact Teen Development Specialist Trey Wilson at trey.wilson@bgcs.org.