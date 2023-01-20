K Kids.JPG

The Kiwanis mission is to be a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Fountain Hills Middle School has benefited from volunteers from Noon Kiwanis of Fountain Hills for over 20 years, and the clubs are back in full swing after the pandemic.

The Builders Club and K-Kids at Fountain Hills Middle School assisted Kiwanis as recently as this past December at Breakfast with Santa, and they set plans in motion for 2023 at their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The students will volunteer at three big events this spring: Super Pancake Breakfast, Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Eggstravanganza.