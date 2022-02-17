The Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization’s 19th annual fundraising Gala is right around the corner. The PTO’s biggest fundraiser of the year will happen from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Saturday, March 5.
The Gala’s theme is “And the Beat Goes On,” and they will have live musical guests at the cocktail dinner and silent auction. The Fountain Hills Community Band, Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet and individual artists like Mike Pizzuto, Debbie Fisher, Marina Riggins, and DJ/MC Birkett Entertainment are all slated to perform.
Gala ticket sales end this Friday, Feb. 18. Profits from ticket sales and the silent auction will support all FHUSD students and staff from pre-K to 12th grade. As of Wednesday, Feb. 9, the PTO had already raised $9,385.
Interested parties can place a bid on items and buy tickets for the in-person auction at app.galabid.com/andthebeatgoeson/items.