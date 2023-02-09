Feathers Flapjacks

The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) held its first 5K and fun run fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 28. The “Feathers and Flapjacks” fundraiser replaced the annual Gala event, but there will still be an online silent auction fundraiser this April.

There were 99 registered runners and 59 registered walkers in the Feathers and Flapjacks fundraiser. The PTO netted approximately $5,000, and they accomplished their goal of creating a new family-friendly community event.