FHUSD seal.jpg

The consolidation of campuses has emerged over the past school year as a possible solution to help several issues in the Fountain Hills Unified School District. The District’s Facility Use Advisory Committee proposed a consolidation plan back in June, but Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski said FHUSD is slowing down their timeline.

“I feel that a move of this magnitude requires additional time to explore every consideration and impact this may have on students, families and the community,” Jagodzinski said in a newsletter email. “Therefore, any consolidation plan would not go into effect until the 2024-25 school year at the earliest. We plan to reconvene the Facilities Use Advisory Committee in the next month and continue to explore options for us to reimagine our model.”