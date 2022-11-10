Electricity experiments

Mary McDonald's fourth grade class experiments with electricity currents last year. Photo courtesy of Mary McDonald. 

Arizona STEM Acceleration Project (ASAP) is an initiative sponsored by Arizona State University and the Arizona Department of Education that will help deliver high-quality and hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities to Arizona students.

Fountain Hills Middle School’s own Mary McDonald was accepted into this new program, and she’ll receive $6000 to help her students and others around the state.