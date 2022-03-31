Students from schools in Fountain Hills competed in the Dark Sky Student Art Contest at the recent Fountain Hills Dark Sky Festival. Tracy Perry and Marisa Colon, FHUSD art teachers, encouraged their students’ creativity and helped them win monetary prizes.
Prizes were awarded for each age category and ranged from $100 for first place to $50 for second and $25 for third. Over 90 submissions arrived in March and the judges struggled to select the finalists, as they said all entries were skillful and creative.
Students’ winning cosmic art skills were displayed at the Fountain Hills Community Center during the Dark Sky Festival.
The contest was coordinated by Peggy Yeargain and Cindy Couture. Cash prizes were sponsored in part by a grant from Republic Services. Mayor Ginny Dickey congratulated the student winners, and award checks were presented to students on the ballroom stage while their winning artwork was displayed on the big screen. Their entries will be returned to students at their schools in April.
The Dark Sky Festival Committee extends its thanks to all students who shared their talent with Fountain Hills.
High school winners included Tanner Heath (tied for first place), Jordan Marsello (tied for first), Maddox LaGiglia (second) and Noelle Dean (third). The photography winner was Liam Rhomyk-Rountree.
Middle school winners were Abby Herman (first place), Ashley Quotskuyva (second), Lily Lingenfelder (tied for third) and Cricket Manzanares (tied for third). The festival poster winner was Morgan Adams.
At McDowell Mountain Elementary School, winners were Gabby Cuevas (first place), Luke Sexton (second) and Gabrielle Michaels (third).