Like other local schools, the Fountain Hills Charter School is making the switch to online classes after the announcement from Governor Doug Ducey that campuses must remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The Fountain Hills Charter family has connected virtually and is delivering education,” FHCS President Doug Pike said. “Like everyone, there have been hiccups and challenges, but I believe our staff has done well in the midst of all of this. The state has kind of stirred things up with its indecision, but the caution was fine.”
Now that FHCS staff has a better idea of what the rest of the school year will look like, Pike said his team can properly prepare parents and students for what is to come.
“Now we have a little certainty and can focus on improving the electronic connections and training parents and students,” Pike said. “The classes do get together regularly online to make sure everyone can talk with each other and see how they are each doing. I think this is comforting to the students.”
Arizona school campuses have been closed since March 16.