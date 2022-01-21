Camp Invention is returning to Fountain Hills Unified School District.
In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), FHUSD is set to offer the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention program to children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. This weeklong summer adventure provides opportunities for open-ended, hands-on exploration of science, technology, engineering and more.
Rotating through a variety of activities each day, children have fun collaborating with friends, thinking creatively and inventing their own solutions to real-world challenges.
The week begins on June 13 with Jill Cooper serving as director. She said the all-new 2022 program will thrill both new and returning campers with an expedition full of far-reaching explorations, fascinating discoveries and exhilarating “ah-ha” moments.
During this program, young innovators will:
*Dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their own robotic fish, design and patent aquatic plants and take their fish friend home in a mini-tank.
*Discover real space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes.
*Combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.
*Experiment with the fun of physics, engineering and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.
Early registration discounts are available. Register using SUM25 by March 31 to save $25 off the registration fee. Availability is limited, so visit invent.org/mylocalcamp or call 800-968-4332 to secure a child’s spot in Camp Invention.