Fountain Hills Unified School District will once again offer the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention program to children entering kindergarten through sixth grade this summer. The 2023 program, “Wonder,” will spark campers’ imaginations with hands-on Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fun.
Jill Cooper will serve as director when Camp Invention comes to McDowell Mountain Elementary School from June 12-16. The campers will build their own miniature skate park, become an imaginative event planner, launch their own pop-up business and transform a