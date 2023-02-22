FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will have a business meeting and work study session tonight. The Board will vote on meet and confer items and an authorization to spend over $100,000 to replace the football field, as well as discuss course proposals at the high school.

Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski has been in discussion with AstroTurf regarding the athletic field warranty. In order to proceed with procurement, FHUSD needs to finalize an agreement regarding warranty and AstroTurf’s coverage. All procurements over $100,000 must have Board approval.