The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will have a business meeting and work study session tonight. The Board will vote on meet and confer items and an authorization to spend over $100,000 to replace the football field, as well as discuss course proposals at the high school.
Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski has been in discussion with AstroTurf regarding the athletic field warranty. In order to proceed with procurement, FHUSD needs to finalize an agreement regarding warranty and AstroTurf’s coverage. All procurements over $100,000 must have Board approval.
FHUSD staff has also come to agreements through meet and confer moving forward. There were updates to change pay for substitutes, supplementary pay, stipends and more, as well as dates in order to coincide with the proposed 2023-24 district calendar. Support staff received similar updates to coincide with professional staff compensation.
Jagodzinski also recommends the Board approve a new job description for the childcare specialist and Structured English Immersion/English Language Development (SEI/ELD) teaching positions.
The Board will discuss potential changes to the regulation of Policy GCQC, regarding staff resignations. They will consider doubling the fines for liquated damages if a staff member resigns prior to the end of a contract term, from $1,500 to $3,000. The liquated damages are supposed to offset the costs of looking for a replacement staff member, and the five possible reasons to request a waiver are unchanged.
The Board will discuss the school calendar and work calendar for next year, which will include a new early release day before Spring break. The discussion may also include information on the new trimester schedule that Jagodzinski has been researching and thinking of implementing at the high school.
The Board will shift to a work study session to discuss course proposals, before/after school programs and vacant building options. The Town Manager, Grady Miller, is on the agenda to speak on vacant building options, and True Professionals, the third-party financial consulting service, will also give a presentation on building options. These conversations apply most directly to Four Peaks Elementary school.
The Board will discuss naming a new before/after school program and the fees for that program. Jagodzinski recommends “Club Falcon,” and the programs would be available to purchase on a daily basis, as well as a monthly payment.
There are 11 high school course proposals up for discussion. The math department would like to create a senior level course called financial algebra and statistics, and the English department would like to add creative writing I and creative writing II. The social studies department would like to add AP Human Geography and Art History.
There are athletic course proposals that would offer more elective variety to students and allow coaches to teach in smaller classes and give students more attention and time to learn the sport. Prerequisites vary for the proposed athletic classes, but they are consistent that the students be registered on “Register my athlete,” and have at least an interest in trying out if not already on the team.
There are proposals for wrestling, girls athletics, basketball, volleyball, football, and yoga/movement and mindfulness. The yoga class will have no prerequisites but would only be open to grades 10-12.
The Board will have another business meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. in the FHUSD Learning Center. The next work study session will be Wednesday, March 22, at 5 p.m. All Board meetings are recorded and livestreamed on the FHUSD YouTube channel.