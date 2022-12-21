The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board voted last Wednesday, Dec. 14, to consolidate grades K-5 at the current middle school campus and move grades 6-8 to the high school. Preschool will move to the kindergarten wing of McDowell Mountain Elementary School effective for the 2023-24 school year.
After nearly 12 months of discussion, the Board approved the revised plan for consolidation unanimously. The Board also approved consolidation costs of nearly $150,000.
Orcutt Winslow was the architectural firm that designed several Fountain Hills school buildings, and the company still has district blueprints on file. This is appealing to the Board to keep the process cost effective save some time.
Orcutt Winslow has estimated total costs of $2.5 million for construction related to consolidation. Costs would have been much higher if preschool was moved to the middle school because preschool classrooms are required to be outfitted with bathrooms. FHUSD will be charged 7.1% of total construction, so the Board anticipates a fee of around $140,000 to consolidate.
With consolidation approved, the Board moved to reclassify the position of special education coordinator as the director of special education and early childhood education. FHUSD sites will share resources – such as staff members – after consolidation, and the Board wanted to ensure staff are properly compensated for additional work.
The Board also approved a new salary schedule and pay increase for staff. Last year, the district moved to a 10-year salary schedule to honor longevity of teachers, and they have now extended it to 15 years. Classified staff are now on a 10-year salary schedule, and each site agreed with the meet and confer plan. $400,000 was spread across salaries, and every teacher and classified staff will receive at least a 1% raise in January.
Administration raises were put off until next year, but FHUSD did set aside $185,000 for that increase. The Board also voted to offer Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski a three-year contract extension through June of 2026. Board Vice President Jill Reed pointed out that Jagodzinski is the seventh FHUSD Superintendent in 17 years, and she looked forward to keeping him with the district for continuity’s sake. Parents in attendance at the meeting applauded the decision.
Jagodzinski pushed for consolidation as a way to reorganize the district and attract families with a K-5 elementary model. Fountain Hills High School graduated 120 seniors last May and only 58 students enrolled in kindergarten this fall. Kindergarten is Jagodzinski’s target demographic, and kindergarten registration is opening in January. There will be two registration events in January and one more in February.
The Board also approved a new substitute teacher system as a way to reduce time and energy spent looking for subs. The purchase was less than the $100,000 threshold, but the Board made it public to be transparent. The Board approved the purchase of Clock Plus Subsearch Module, which quoted the district $2,670.22 for services rendered. The other two subsearch companies that the Board communicated with each quoted over $13,000 in fees.
The Board finished the meeting by approving the resignation of TJ Buckley, who will be leaving his Instructional Coach position in FHUSD to return to teaching in another district. Afterward, the Board honored the exiting Board members with a plaque and commemorative coin for their service in an unpaid position over the years.
Board president Nadya Jenkins served one four-year term on the board, and member Dr. Wendy Barnard spent eight years on the Board. Dr. Richard Rutkowski received recognition in place of his late wife, Judith Rutkowski, who also served two terms and eight years on the FHUSD Board.
Newly elected Board members Lillian Acker, Madicyn Reid and Libby Settle will be sworn in at the first Board meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The business meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and all Board meetings are held in the FHUSD Learning Center and are recorded and livestreamed on the FHUSD YouTube channel.