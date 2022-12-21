School Board.JPG

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board voted last Wednesday, Dec. 14, to consolidate grades K-5 at the current middle school campus and move grades 6-8 to the high school. Preschool will move to the kindergarten wing of McDowell Mountain Elementary School effective for the 2023-24 school year.

After nearly 12 months of discussion, the Board approved the revised plan for consolidation unanimously. The Board also approved consolidation costs of nearly $150,000.