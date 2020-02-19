Julie and Tony Fondell, members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, will travel to Guatemala from Feb. 15-22 with a group of six others from Lutheran churches in Wausau and Merrill, Wisconsin.
The purpose of their trip is to deliver hygiene and school supplies, vitamins and medicines for people in five areas near Guatemala City.
The faith lesson, “Jesus Walks on the Water,” will be delivered to more than 1,000 children, teens and adults over the course of the week.
The volunteers will also assist the medical team, visit homes and do service work within the mission house.
The Fondells express their thanks to the members of Trinity who have so generously provided supplies and money in support of the mission trip. They appreciate prayers for their safety and success in sharing God’s Word with those in need.
For more information, contact groundworkguatemala.org.