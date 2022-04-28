ScottsdaleBible Church (SBC) has launched a new campus in Fountain Hills at 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. with services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. This is the fourth campus of SBC, joining existing campuses in Scottsdale, North Phoenix and Cave Creek.
SBC Fountain Hills offers Bible studies, worship and full-service programs for all ages including Discovery Kids (newborn to fourth grade), YTH (grades 5-12), and ministries for men, women, singles and 55+ adults.
SBC Fountain Hills celebrated their grand opening services on Sunday, April 10, with two full services and a large group of children experiencing the new Discovery Kids building.
Campus Pastors Bobby Brewer and Rich Griffith and their staff said they look forward to welcoming people from Fountain Hills as well as Rio Verde and Fort McDowell.
“We’re excited to breathe new life into one of the oldest buildings in Fountain Hills, a church that was built in 1974 and has been sitting empty but is now completely remodeled and ready to welcome families,” said Pastor Brewer. “Our vision is to be a blessing to the community and make Jesus’ teachings known in a time when people are hungry for truth. We invite everyone to come check us out on an upcoming Sunday.”
SBC Fountain Hills came about through a merger with North Chapel Bible Church, a thriving church in Fountain Hills that started in 2009 by a former SBC elder. Together, members of both church families said they are excited to serve the Fountain Hills community.
Nearly 10,000 adults and children currently attend one of the Scottsdale Bible Church campuses. As is the case with other SBC campuses, the teaching on most weekends will be livestreamed from the SBC Shea campus. Learn more about the church at scottsdalebible.com/fountainhills or on social media @scottsdalebible.