November is the month of remembrance in the Catholic Church, according to Director of Music and Coordinator of Liturgy Billy Mattison.
Early in the month, Church of the Ascension members celebrated saints and souls. Their prayers enable the souls to get to the next level from Purgatory, Mattison explained.
“One of our parishioners donated a special prayer bowl to the church,” Mattison said. “Members can place names of people who have passed in the bowl so they will be included in prayers.”
Members also say special prayers for the dead throughout the month of November.
Another celebratory gift for the church is a thanksgiving tree. Parishioners will be given a leaf to write the things they are grateful for and hang the leaf on the tree.
“There are so many things for us to be thankful for,” Mattison said. “The tree gives us a tangible way to express thanks.”
Mattison said he will write his thanks for “the gift of Fountain Hills. It’s beauty, I get to make my music and live in this wonderful community.”
A Thanksgiving Day mass is set for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 25, at 8 a.m. The church is located at 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.