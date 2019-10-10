Toys, school supplies, hygiene items, boy’s shorts and girl’s dresses were among the items that Gifted Hands Homeschool Interact Club students packed as shoebox gifts to children in need around the world.
The packing session took place Sept. 23. Stitchers for Hope provided the clothing.
“We take a lot for granted, but through Operation Christmas Child, we have the unique opportunity to give back to those who need it most,” said Cheryl Johnson, Scottsdale/Fountain Hills area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.
“These gifts will be hand-delivered to children facing difficult life circumstances to let them know that, more than anything, God loves them and they are not forgotten.”
More than 150,000 volunteers are contributing to the international Christmas project this year. The objective is to collect enough gift boxes for 11 million children in more than 160 countries and territories.
If interested in participating, call Johnson at 602-750-5408 or visit samaritanpurse.org/occ.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.
The mission is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.