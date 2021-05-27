Tired of lockdown and isolation, a group at Trinity Lutheran Church began looking for a way to support its fellow members.
The group decided to support members confined to their homes due to age or health needs. Delivering home-cooked meals to those affected was impetus to form Caring Chefs.
Meal delivery began in January when nine cooks committed to preparing and delivering a meal and a prayer. Each household receives at least one lovingly prepared meal weekly.
Friendships have blossomed and grown. Satisfied smiles and compliments to the chefs are shared.
The goal of Trinity’s Caring Chefs is something Jesus told his disciples: “Feed my sheep.”