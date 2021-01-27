The First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills is going solar.
The solar panels will enable the church to save money on electricity while providing covered parking.
DEPCOM Power of Scottsdale is providing the solar panels and installation. Panels are being installed this week in the south parking lot of the church, located at 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd.
The church will be able to use solar power during the day, but because it will not have solar storage, energy use will switch to Salt River Project after dark.