Sometimes you just can’t wait.
Unique Lab Services in Fountain Hills is helping pregnant women learn the gender of their baby in as few as eight weeks. With a special blood test called “Sneak Peek,” a mom can have the results in as little as 72 hours.
What typically takes an ultrasound, Unique Lab Service is providing a blood test to determine the gender of a child through the “Y” chromosome in the mother’s blood. If a “Y” chromosome is present, the baby is a boy. No “Y,” it’s a girl.
An ultrasound is not always accurate. Unique Lab Services office Administrator Kaila Ford said the “Sneak Peek” test is 99 percent accurate. In a test of 1,029 women, 1,028 tests were accurate.
Unique Lab Services is a mobile lab, which does blood tests in the comfort of a patient’s home. Lab work is then taken to a lab for processing. Ford said most work is done either at Sonora Quest or Lab Corps in the valley.
The “Sneak Peek” test is performed by a phlebotomist. Kits can be ordered by calling ULS, which will then be taken to the patient’s home.
Blood is drawn, then put in a special shipping package. Results are returned to the mother, or to anyone the mother deems should receive the results.
“Some people have the results sent to another relative or friend who is planning a gender reveal party,” Ford said. “They will know way in advance the gender of the baby, and an event can be planned.”
The test is $149, which includes everything, including the blood draw, shipping and results. The test is not covered by insurance, and payment is due when the test is done.
ULS has been in Fountain Hills for 10 years. It provides services throughout the state, but headquarters are in the community.
For more information about the business, visit uniquelabservices.com, or call 480-765-2677.