Since August of 2020, the Town of Fountain Hills has been gathering data for the Active Transportation Plan. The Plan reviews the non-vehicular transportation system in the town and recommends improvements to the bicycle and pedestrian systems to improve its safety, functionality and usability.
As part of the planning process, residents are asked to identify key gaps in the sidewalk and bike path systems and where the priorities should be for improvements. The public is invited to participate in an online input session on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. Registration is required by going to fh.az.gov/activetransportation.
With a consultant, J2 Engineering and Environmental Design, the town is currently undertaking this planning process. Citizens have the opportunity for involvement, review, and comments throughout the Plan development and adoption process. The goal is to have the Plan completed by June 2021.