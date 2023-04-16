The Town Council will hear an update regarding the progress of the Town’s pavement management plan when it meets on Tuesday, April 18.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy will talk about the basics of the program, the Town’s work with the ad-hoc Streets Committee. He will also discuss the financial situation as it exists and outline a work plan as it currently stands.
The Street’s Committee will present its recommendations along with financial proposals at a future date. The group is still collecting data from a consulting firm.
The council will take up further discussions related to an updated Town logo to be used for marketing and branding themes. This item had been approved, however, Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis asked that it be brought back. This is on the agenda for discussion and possible direction.
The council will also be considering adoption of a revised Public Art Master Plan.
With the Arizona State Legislature still in session the council will be discussing updates on new laws under consideration by lawmakers.
The consent agenda includes adoption of an IGA with Maricopa County for Emergency Operations Management and Disaster Services.
The council will recognize the School District Stellar Students of the Month for March and April and will recognize Mary Edman for her service as she retires from the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.