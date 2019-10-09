The Town of Fountain Hills and the Maricopa County Library District branch are hosting a new event for the whole family on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the library parking lot at La Montana Drive and El Lago Boulevard.
“Touch-a-Truck” brings the working trucks of the community together in one place to allow kids and families to get a close up look at how they work.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and participants will include Fountain Hills Fire Department, Fountain Hills Streets Department, Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation, Republic Services (trash), the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Fountain Hills Sanitary District.