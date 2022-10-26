There are 10 propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot for voter consideration. The 100 series proposals are those that are Constitutional Amendments either voter initiated or referred to the ballot by the State Legislature. The 200 series proposals are those that are citizen initiatives to create new laws or amend existing statutes. The 300 series proposals are legislative referrals to create new laws or amend existing law.

The descriptions provided in this article are versions of the analysis by the Legislative Council provided in the General Election publicity pamphlet from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.