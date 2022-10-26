There are 10 propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot for voter consideration. The 100 series proposals are those that are Constitutional Amendments either voter initiated or referred to the ballot by the State Legislature. The 200 series proposals are those that are citizen initiatives to create new laws or amend existing statutes. The 300 series proposals are legislative referrals to create new laws or amend existing law.
The descriptions provided in this article are versions of the analysis by the Legislative Council provided in the General Election publicity pamphlet from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Proposition 128 would amend the Arizona Constitution to provide that the State Legislature may amend or supersede an initiative or referendum measure if it is found by the U.S. Supreme Court or the Arizona Supreme Court to contain unconstitutional or illegal language.
This measure is supported by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Center for Arizona Policy Action.
It is opposed by the League of Women Voters of Arizona, One Arizona and Our Voice Our Vote Arizona.
Proposition 129 would expressly require each initiative measure pertain to only one subject and matters properly connected to that subject. The subject of the initiative must be expressed within the title of the measure. Any portion of an initiative measure not contained within the title is void.
This proposition is supported by Arizona Free Enterprise Club, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Center for Arizona Policy Action.
The proposition is opposed by the League of Women Voters of Arizona, One Arizona and the Arizona Education Association.
Proposition 130 is a constitutional amendment that would consolidate sections of the constitution related to property tax exemptions. Giving the legislature the power to allow exemptions for resident veterans with disabilities, widows and widowers regardless of when they became Arizona residents.
This proposition is supported by the Arizona Association of Counties, veterans organizations and Arizona Tax Research Organization. There were no arguments in opposition.
Proposition 131 would establish an office of Lieutenant Governor for the State of Arizona making the office second in line of succession to the governor. The office would run on a joint ticket with the office of governor.
The proposition is supported by the League of Women Voters of Arizona and the Republican Party of Arizona. There were no arguments submitted in opposition to the measure.
Proposition 132 is a constitutional amendment that would provide that an initiative measure, a referendum or proposed constitutional amendment to approve tax law becomes law only if approved by 60% of the ballots cast. Currently such measures only require a majority of votes to pass.
This proposition is supported by the Arizona Leadership Fund, Goldwater Institute, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Arizona Free Enterprise Club.
The proposal is opposed by League of Women Voters of Arizona, Arizona Center for Economic Progress, One Arizona and a number of children’s advocacy and education associations.
Proposition 209 is cited as the “Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act.” It would increase various debt collection exemptions consistent with annual charge in the United States Department of Labor consumer price index. The homestead debtor’s exemption would increase from $250,000 to $400,000; household goods or furnishings would increase from $6,000 to $15,000; equity in one motor vehicle would increase from $6,000 to $15,000 or if the debtor has a physical disability $12,000 to $25,000; the exemption on a single financial account increases from $300 to $5,000.
The proposition is supported by Healthcare Rising Arizona. It is opposed by the Goldwater Institute, Tucson Metro Chamber, the Greater Phoenix Chamber, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Arizona Free Enterprise Club.
Proposition 211 would require the Joint Legislative Budget Committee staff to prepare a summary of 300 words or less on fiscal impact of voter-initiated ballot measures. It also enacts a 1% surcharge of all fines for criminal offenses and civil violations and implements changes to state laws regarding campaign finance regarding disclosure of campaign contributions.
This measure was initiated by and is supported by Voters Right to Know and the League of Women Voters of Arizona.
It is opposed by Arizona Free Enterprise Club and Center for Arizona Policy Action.
Proposition 308 would specifically provide that a student [other than a nonimmigrant alien temporarily admitted to the United States for a specific purpose as described in federal law] who attended high school or the homeschool equivalent while physically present in this state for at least two years, and who graduated from high school or homeschool equivalent while physically present in this state or obtained a high school equivalency diploma in this state, is eligible for in-state tuition at any state university or community college, even if the student does not possess lawful immigration status.
This proposition is supported by numerous student groups, Stand for Children, Local First Arizona, Valley Interfaith Project, Education Forward Arizona, Children’s Action Alliance and Greater Phoenix Chamber.
It is opposed by the Republican Party of Arizona and RIDERSUSA.
Proposition 309 is cited as the Voters ID Act. It would require that voter who appears in person at a polling place, voting center, on site early voting location or other in person voting location must present a photo ID to receive a ballot.
The proposition also requires that an affidavit that accompanies an early ballot and return envelop must be capable of being concealed when delivered or mailed to the officer in charge of the election and require the voter to provide “early voter identification” number, date of birth and signature.
This proposition is supported by Heritage Action for America, Arizonans for Voter ID/Arizona Free Enterprise Club and Protect Your Ballot.
The measure is opposed by League of Women Voters of Arizona, Arizona One, Arizona Education Association and Opportunity Arizona.
Proposition 310 implements a .1% increase in the state transaction privilege tax [sales tax] to provide funding for fire districts in the state. The increase is 5.6% to 5.7%.
The proposition is supported by numerous fire district officials across the state, the Arizona Fire District Association and rural fire groups and associations statewide.
It is opposed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and the Republican Party of Arizona.
The ballot also includes a section related to the retention of judges for the appellate court and jurists within individual counties. Judges are initially appointed by the governor and stand for retention on election day.
A Commission for Judicial Performance Review scores each judge and determines whether the judge meets performance standards. The JPR scoring in contained within the General Election Publicity Pamphlet.
There are three judges standing for the Arizona Supreme Court and five for the Court of Appeals Division I. All of these judges meet the JPR performance standards.
There are 47 judges in Maricopa County Superior Court. All but one judge meets the JPR performance standards. The single judge that does not is Stephen M. Hopkins.