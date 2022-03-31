Salt River Project began the annual spring river swap operation earlier this week with water releases ramping down on the Verde River system while gradually increasing from Stewart Mountain Dam on the Salt River.
This swap started slightly earlier this spring than in previous years due to projected below median inflows this winter and lower Verde River reservoir storage levels, and will balance the water storage on the Salt and Verde storage reservoirs to ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply.
Releases from Bartlett Dam will gradually reduce to minimum release over several days and Stewart Mountain Dam releases will gradually increase throughout the week to meet demand for SRP deliveries with the river swap transition expected to be completed by Friday, April 1.
Residents using the lower Salt River for recreational purposes should be aware of the increased flows. Between now and Friday, water releases along the lower Salt River will gradually increase out of Stewart Mountain Dam from 8 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 800 cfs.
Twice a year, or as conditions warrant, SRP switches river system diversions based on hydrologic conditions, water demand, maintenance requirements, hydrogeneration efficiencies and other factors. Typically, SRP begins utilizing the Salt River system in the spring and then switches to the Verde River system in the fall.
“The annual river swaps are just one tool SRP utilizes to ensure reliable delivery of water throughout the year. This is especially important during the increased summer demand season,” said Charlie Ester, SRP’s manager of Watershed Management. “Despite the fact that we’ve experienced drier than normal conditions these last two winters, SRP has effectively stored water during the wet years resulting in the SRP reservoir system to be at about 71 percent full.”