Salt River Project (SRP) on Monday, July 11, delivered a record amount of energy to its Phoenix-area retail customers. Between 3 and 4 p.m., SRP delivered an estimated retail peak demand of 7,620 megawatts (MW). That peak topped SRP’s previous system peak of 7,615 MW, which occurred on July 12, 2020. One megawatt is enough energy to power about 225 average homes.
Strong customer demand is the result of several factors, including a series of extreme daytime temperatures, higher overnight temperatures and an increase in the number of SRP electric customers. The high temperature recorded on that date was 115.
“Maricopa County is the fastest-growing county in the nation, and that is reflected in this new record for energy demand in SRP’s service territory,” said Laura Olson, SRP’s Manager of Power Supply & Trading. “We were able to meet the increased customer demand thanks to our dedicated employees who ensure we have the energy needed to serve our customers and who maintain a robust electric system year-round to provide reliable service.”
SRP customers can find a variety of low-cost energy-efficiency ideas to lower their usage and sign up for demand response programs to trim their monthly electric bill by visiting savewithsrp.com.
“We’re also thankful for our customers who continue to conserve and to those who participate in our demand response programs, which helps us reduce demand on days like today,” Olson added.
As high summer temperatures continue and monsoon conditions ramp up, SRP customers can report an outage or check for outage updates by visiting srpnet.com/outagemap, by using the SRP app on mobile devices or computers, or by calling 602-236-8888.