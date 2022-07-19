SRP

Salt River Project (SRP) on Monday, July 11, delivered a record amount of energy to its Phoenix-area retail customers. Between 3 and 4 p.m., SRP delivered an estimated retail peak demand of 7,620 megawatts (MW). That peak topped SRP’s previous system peak of 7,615 MW, which occurred on July 12, 2020. One megawatt is enough energy to power about 225 average homes.

Strong customer demand is the result of several factors, including a series of extreme daytime temperatures, higher overnight temperatures and an increase in the number of SRP electric customers. The high temperature recorded on that date was 115.