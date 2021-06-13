The sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance remain at the forefront for council discussion when it meets on Tuesday, June 15, its last session before summer break.
Town Manager Grady Miller has prepared a presentation which will outline specific locations within commercial retail areas of town where temporary signs (A-frames, post and board, etc.) are permitted under the new standards.
In a report to the council, Miller concluded that “for the most part, businesses will not be impacted by the newly adopted sign ordinance as it related to their use of A-frame signs because in most cases, there is sufficient private property beyond the right-of-way to place their signs.”
In a separate agenda item, the council will consider a delay in implementing the recently adopted temporary sign revisions.
“Staff believes that delaying implementation of the temporary sign regulations is a positive action to take at this time,” Miller stated in the staff report. “During the time period of delay, staff will work on possible temporary sign ordinance amendments that provide balance in regulating such signs.”
The council is also scheduled to hear a presentation from representatives of EPCOR Water related to a recent water shortage declaration.
Earlier this month the federal government announced consideration of a Water Shortage Declaration for the Colorado River region. The Lake Mead reservoir is just over one-third full, with little winter run-off to address the situation.
EPCOR Water is a private water company that serves Fountain Hills customers and uses water from the Central Arizona Project to partially fulfill those needs. CAP draws its water for Central and Southern Arizona from the Colorado River.
The council will also be considering adoption of its Active Transportation Plan to address non-motorized transportation including bicycling and walking within the Town of Fountain Hills.
The agenda includes consideration of a Special Use Permit to allow a second-floor residence within a commercial zoning district in the 16800 block of El Pueblo Blvd.
Council will be considering cooperative purchasing agreements for Bel-Aire Mechanical ($70,000) for HVAC repairs. Also, Urban Energy Solutions ($50,000) as a one-year extension to an existing agreement.
A third cooperative purchase agreement is with Audio Visual, LLC ($119,936) for upgraded equipment as part of the Community Center renovation.
The council will consider approving an Intergovernmental Agreement with Maricopa County for Animal Care and Control services ($30,318) and adjustment of $8,000 to the existing annual IGA to include additional sweeps through the town.
The council will also consider accepting the donation of a new sculpture entitled “Who Rescued Who,” to be placed in Fountain Park near the restroom in the area of Saguaro and Panorama.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.