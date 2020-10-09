The Rio Verde Fire District Board is proposing a $5 million General Obligation Bond for voters in the district to consider on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Following the virtual Firewise meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, Rio Verde Fire Chief Jay Ducote will provide an overview of the purpose of the Fire Station bond referendum and answer questions.
A story in the Oct. 7 edition of The Times gave the incorrect date for this presentation. We apologize for the error.
The presentation will be made following the Verdes Firewise program that begins at 3 p.m.