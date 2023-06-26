House fire

Photo courtesy of Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department

Fountain Hills Fire Department is reminding residents that with potential fire danger imminent during summer months as well as flash flooding, it is best to prepare as much as possible.

“In the unlikely event that you are forced to evacuate your home in the event of an emergency, would you know what to do?” Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Winters asked. “Are you and your family familiar with the ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ program?”