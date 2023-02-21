Over the last year, the Fountain Hills Public Art Committee formulated a national call to artists to create an outdoor art gallery exhibit for the mural wall at Fountain Park. The Committee has recently named the seven finalists whose art will be on display for one year.
The winners are photographer Ryan Chauncey of Phoenix, digital artist Lee Davenport of Scottsdale, photographer Mark Alan Francis of Pensacola, Fla., oil painter Hannah Heaton of Phoenix, digital artist Johanna Porter of Duval, Wash., acrylic artist Beth Zink of Cave Creek and digital photographer Lisa Miller of Las Cruces, N.M.
The Public Art Committee is currently looking for sponsors for each one of the finalists. The cost to sponsor an art panel is $1,000, which includes the sponsor’s contact information on a sign accompanying the art panel on the mural wall for one year.
Each panel will include the artist’s name, the title of the piece, a small descriptive paragraph and the sponsor of the panel.
“The Public Art Committee is excited to promote this new visual experience for the Town of Fountain Hills and its many visitors,” a press release reads. “The benefits of this project will allow for professional art to be on display, changing every year offering a fresh, new perspective and theme.
“We hope you will help us with the Pump House Project and be a part of this exciting and new outdoor art interaction,” the press release said.
The project’s theme was “Legends and Lore of the Valley of the Sun.” The seven finalist’s art will be transposed onto 4x8 ft. dibond brushed metal panels which will be secured by a locked bracket system. There are no sharp edges and the metal will weather well.
Those interested in sponsoring an artist can call Dori Wittrig at 602-558-5901 or Jenny Willigrod at 602-318-9618. Visit ILoveFountainHills.org for more information.