Over the last year, the Fountain Hills Public Art Committee formulated a national call to artists to create an outdoor art gallery exhibit for the mural wall at Fountain Park. The Committee has recently named the seven finalists whose art will be on display for one year.

The winners are photographer Ryan Chauncey of Phoenix, digital artist Lee Davenport of Scottsdale, photographer Mark Alan Francis of Pensacola, Fla., oil painter Hannah Heaton of Phoenix, digital artist Johanna Porter of Duval, Wash., acrylic artist Beth Zink of Cave Creek and digital photographer Lisa Miller of Las Cruces, N.M.