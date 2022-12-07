Residents of the Morningside subdivision off Panorama Drive had some concerns when they learned the Town of Fountain Hills was improving the drainage infrastructure that feeds into a wash that was part of the community common space.
About two dozen of the Morningside residents showed up to a meeting on Nov. 30 to hear Town staff respond to their questions and concerns. The neighborhood views the wash as a riparian area and has concerns about wildlife that depend on it for water, as well as whether the area would qualify for any environmental protection.
Town Manager Grady Miller said that according to research done by Town Attorney Aaron Arnson, there are no clear or consistent definitions for a riparian area, and they found no evidence this area would fall under any riparian protections. In fact, staff reported that several agencies contacted about the work including the Arizona Department of Water Resources, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Arizona Game and Fish Department and similar federal agencies either had no issues or no interest in the drainage project.
The basic concerns residents presented at the meeting are that the drainage project will, and according to them already has, reduce the water flowing into the wash. The concern is this not only impacts wildlife but may also create a fire hazard for the neighborhood as the vegetation dries out.
An issue the Town raised in presenting the project was complaints about mosquitoes breeding in standing water through the wash area. The residents say mosquitoes are not a problem for them. Town Public Works Director Justin Weldy said Maricopa County Vector Control sees it differently and in fact finds the area of particular concern related to mosquito-borne disease.
There are several factors that have come into play as the town has worked to plan and execute this project. One is the water itself. There are at least two different contributors to the water in the wash, one is storm water, which is the objective of the drainage project, and another is groundwater.
The groundwater is an issue because the source is not determined. It may be of natural origin that comes to the surface in this area or natural spring fed. It also has been suggested the water may be seeping from Fountain Lake or forced to the surface via the bubble of effluent the Sanitary District has in underground storage.
Town officials pointed out that multiple tests involving the water have turned up no conclusive evidence of where the groundwater originates and for that reason the flow must be minimized.
Just beyond the Morningside subdivision lies the boundary with the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation and the wash flows onto the reservation after it passes the subdivision. Weldy said the Tribal Nation does not want responsibility for water of unknown origin, and possibly effluent, flowing onto its land. He said in fact it would be a violation of federal law if there was any wastewater involved.
The neighbors wanted to know why further testing could not be done to determine the source of the water. Miller told them they would continue to test, although Weldy noted the Town would not test water that is on the Morningside property. He invited them to do their own testing.
It is not certain whether further and ongoing testing would determine the origins of the groundwater.
For a number of years, dating back prior to the Town’s incorporation, there has been a pump in the wash designed to clear excess water from the wash and pump it back into Fountain Lake. Replacing that pump is part of the drainage improvement project.
The Panorama drainage project has been ongoing for a couple of years. It began when it was discovered that drainage pipe along Panorama Drive between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards was collapsing due to age and deterioration. The first phase of work removed and replaced the old steel pipe with concrete pipe. That was completed in 2021.
Phase II extends the drainpipe an additional 700 to 800 feet down Panorama Wash to the area of the pump site, just before reaching the Morningside subdivision. The installation of the pipe began last week. Weldy said the drainage pipe is designed to handle stormwater only and not address the groundwater.
Where the drainpipe ends there will be a catch basin installed to collect water for pumping back to Fountain Lake. That pump is capable of moving tens of thousands of gallons of water per day to the lake. Weldy noted that water is needed to help the Fountain Hills Sanitary District to meet its obligations to deliver water to irrigation customers in the town.
Town Engineer David Janover told the residents the Town will investigate the possibility of balancing the water distribution to allow water to travel into the Quail Wash owned by Morningside to maintain the vegetation.