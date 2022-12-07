Residents of the Morningside subdivision off Panorama Drive had some concerns when they learned the Town of Fountain Hills was improving the drainage infrastructure that feeds into a wash that was part of the community common space.

About two dozen of the Morningside residents showed up to a meeting on Nov. 30 to hear Town staff respond to their questions and concerns. The neighborhood views the wash as a riparian area and has concerns about wildlife that depend on it for water, as well as whether the area would qualify for any environmental protection.