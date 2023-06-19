The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a High Pollution Advisory for ozone for the Greater Phoenix Area for Tuesday, June 20.
The advisory means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
If it is a regularly scheduled workday, residents are urged to carpool, telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day.
Maricopa County has also issued its air quality restrictions regarding wood burning.