The Town Council will consider a Zoning Ordinance amendment that addresses design standards for single family dwellings when it meets on Tuesday this week.
The change addresses concerns about potential duplex housing structures built within single family zoning districts.
The council is also considering an amendment to a professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates along with a related budget transfer in the amount of $222, 795.
This action covers additional work for the design phase of a project to widen Shea Boulevard.
The updated 2022 Strategic Plan is on the agenda for consideration by the council for adoption. This includes a presentation by the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
The council will begin is annual process of reviewing and discussing action begin considered by the Arizona State Legislature.
These discussions are based on a weekly update provided by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
The council may ask staff to express its endorsement or opposition to particular bills before the legislature.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will have a proclamation supporting One Community’s non-discrimination Unity Pledge.
The Stellar Students for the Month of December from the Fountain Hills School District have been invited to the council meeting to receive recognition.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.