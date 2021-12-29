The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will operate normally for the New Year’s holiday as Town Hall is normally closed Fridays and New Year’s Day is on a Saturday this year.
The Community Center has no activity scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1.
The Fountain Hills Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.
The office of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District is on winter break and offices will be closed throughout the holidays.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, for the holiday.
Republic Services has no scheduled service in Fountain Hills on Saturdays, so the holiday does not impact collection days.
The office of The Times will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31. Deadline for classified advertising and letters to the editor for the Wednesday, Jan. 5, edition is on Monday, Jan. 3.