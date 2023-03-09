Wednesday, March 8, about 4:30 p.m. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire to a reported four-vehicle injury collision on Shea Boulevard near Arista Lane.
According to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, investigators determined the driver of one vehicle suffered a medical event, which caused their vehicle to cross from westbound Shea, over into the eastbound lanes. That vehicle then struck another eastbound vehicle head-on.
This collision also caused two other vehicles to be impacted. Additionally, two other vehicles sustained damage from the debris that was thrown by the impact of the other vehicles.
Three total patients suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.
Traffic on Shea in both directions was severely impacted as all three lanes of eastbound Shea were closed until the investigation was completed and two lanes of westbound traffic were closed. Town of Fountain Hills Public Works staff assisted MCSO in cleaning up the debris to open up all lanes of traffic.