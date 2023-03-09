Wednesday, March 8, about 4:30 p.m. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire to a reported four-vehicle injury collision on Shea Boulevard near Arista Lane.

According to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, investigators determined the driver of one vehicle suffered a medical event, which caused their vehicle to cross from westbound Shea, over into the eastbound lanes. That vehicle then struck another eastbound vehicle head-on.