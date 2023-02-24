For John Gibson, being a model railroader isn’t simply putting track sections together, slapping on a transformer and running a locomotive in a circle; it’s a pastime that brings like-minded members of the community together in celebration and recreation of history.

Gibson is a Fountain Hills resident who, with his wife’s consent, built a 7x13 ft. enclosed room in his garage bay, just enough space to fit his lifelong hobby of building a model railroad.