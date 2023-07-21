arpaio.jpg

Fountain Hills resident and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has filed a complaint for alleged defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil assault by Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, a former Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs and current presidential candidate, for branding Arpaio as a murderer and gun smuggler, in a case styled Arpaio v. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, (Palm Beach County, Florida).

Larry Klayman, the founder of both Judicial Watch and now Freedom Watch, and the latter’s current chairman and general counsel, filed the suit on Arpaio’s behalf.