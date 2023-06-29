With triple-digit high temperatures during the summer months comes the consistent warning from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) that high levels of ozone pollution prevail.
Ground level ozone is formed by a chemical reaction that needs heat from sunlight, nitrogen oxides and VOCs to form. The months of April through September make up the Valley’s longer-than-normal “ozone season.”
High Pollution Advisory (HPA) means the highest concentration of pollution may exceed the federal health standard. Active children, adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Employers in Maricopa County enlisted in the Travel Reduction Program are asked to activate their HPA plans on high pollution advisory days.
Maricopa County has a set of restrictions activated by HPAs. Those restrictions include:
*Wood burning in residential fireplaces, chimeneas, outdoor fire pits, and similar outdoor fires is prohibited in Maricopa County. This includes individuals and businesses which have burn permits for open burning.
*Employees and contractors of government entities are prohibited from operating leaf blowers. Residents are encouraged to avoid leaf blowing.
*Off-road vehicle use should be avoided.
Residents are encouraged to take various steps to help in improving the air quality in the Valley. Maricopa County Air Quality Department suggests the following.
*Drive as little as possible: carpool, use public transit, or telecommute. For information on transportation alternatives, visit Valley Metro: ShareTheRide.com.
*Fuel vehicles after dark or during cooler evening hours.
*Reduce time waiting in long drive-thru lines. For example, at coffee shops, fast-food restaurants, or banks. Park and go inside.
*Use low-VOCs (volatile organic compounds) or water-based paints, stains, finishes and paint strippers.
*Delay big painting projects until HPAs have passed.
*Make sure containers of household cleaners, garage and yard chemicals and other solvents are sealed properly to prevent vapors from evaporating into the air.
*Eliminate wood burning in fireplaces, stoves, chimeneas, and outdoor fire pits.
*Avoid using leaf blowers. Use a rake or broom to keep debris out of the road and away from storm drains, ditches, and streams.