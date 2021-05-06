Summer heat is rapidly approaching and, with it, an opportunity to learn how to help cacti and succulents to survive and continue to flourish through 100-degree temperatures and above.
Gardening expert Carol Stuttard will share tips and techniques to ensure they do not shrivel and die.
This program is Tuesday, May 11, at the Community Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All participants must be age 18 or older and will receive a small free succulent to take home and enjoy.
Register for Course #5603 online at fh.az.gov/recreation. The cost is $20. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov.