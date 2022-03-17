Nominees have been selected for The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Gala awards ceremony.
Residents have until March 30 to cast their vote for who they think should win each award. Visit fhchamber.com to vote. The awards will be presented Friday, April 22, at the annual Chamber Gala. The year’s theme “Green is the New Black,” inspired by Earth Day, will give attendees the opportunity to celebrate and dress up in their best semi-formal “green” attire. The event will feature a cocktail hour, entertainment, dinner and awards ceremony.
Business Person of the Year nominees include Travis Brown – Crossroad Autoworks, Kristi Densford – Kristi’s Hair Studio, Rosemary Powell – Joyful Life Hypnotherapy, Debbie Romano – Fountain Hills Healthy Heartbeats, Larry Webster – Roof King, and Dori Wittrig – ReMax Sun Properties.
New Entrepreneur of the Year nominees include Hilda Bourdamis – Classy Jazzy, Mark and Bridget Bierman – GOALL Program, Travis Brown – Crossroad Autoworks, Jacqueline and Andy Elliot – Elliot Group, and Tim Spielbusch – Pearl Nutrition and Energy.
Nominees for Young Professional of the Year include Travis Brown – Crossroad Autoworks, Isabelle Clausen – Desert Wealth Management, Jason O’Neal – Birkette Entertainment and Neighborhood Loans, Dakota Paisley and Austyn Baltimore – Fountain Hills Food Cart, Dana Rowe – Jazzercise, Tim Speilbech – Pearl Nutrition and Energy, Tiffany Stearnes – Fountain Flowergirl, and Hannah Toth – Athlete’s Story.
Nonprofit of the Year nominees are Fountain Hills Coalition, Fountain Hills Cultural & Civic Association, Four Peaks Rotary and Golden Eagle Education Foundation.
There are five nominees for Teacher of the Year including Nicole Latona, Valerie Reichler, Jamie Sunshine and Nicole Valentino from Fountain Hills Unified School District, as well as Betsy Washburn from Mathnasium.
Community Volunteer of the Year nominees include Jerry Butler, Gerry Friedel, Anita Glenister and Jelanie Goldapper.
In the category of Health Services of the Year, nominees include Ally Spine Center, Clean Colonic, Fountain Hills Healthy Heartbeats and Fountain Hill Medical Center.
For Retailer of the Year, nominees are Beauty Box, Classy Jazzy and The Box Meat Shop.
Finance and Insurance Services of the Year nominees are First Centennial Mortgage, Golucci Insurance Group and Silvertree Wealth Management.
There are seven nominees for Restaurant of the year, including All American Sports Grill, Arrivederci Cucina Italiano, Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, Euro Pizza Café, Phil’s Filling Station Grill, Que Bueno and Saddle Bronc.
For the Customer Service Award, nominees are Mark Derksen – Dirk’s Electric, Janice Hester – Sami Fine Jewelry, Lori Schwager – Fountain Hills Medical Center, and Dawn Woods – ReMax Sun Properties.