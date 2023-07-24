DS telescope.JPG

People gaze into telescopes at the annual Dark Sky Festival in Fountain Hills.

Fountain Hills is a community proud of its iconic fountain, scenery and small-town charm and for being recognized as the world's 17th International Dark Sky Community. Now, the community can celebrate being identified as a Top 20 Stargazing Destination in the country.

HomeToGo (hometogo.com), an online vacation rental marketplace, released its 2023 Summer Stargazing Index, which ranked the top 17 stargazing destinations in the U.S. Fountain Hills is number 16 on the list.